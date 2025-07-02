Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSCR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Oscar Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Oscar Health Price Performance
OSCR opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.79.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oscar Health Profile
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
