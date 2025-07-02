Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,198,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2%

HIG opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

