OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $10.81 Average PT from Brokerages

OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OPRX stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $251.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.34. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $6,563,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $5,198,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $4,114,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $2,542,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Featured Stories

