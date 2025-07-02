ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Sells 240 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day moving average is $208.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $3,577,867.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,930. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,424,463 shares of company stock valued at $756,747,557. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.81.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

