PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 33.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.