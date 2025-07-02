Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 4353723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stephens started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 6.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 5.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, insider Tami Rosen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,619 shares in the company, valued at $720,928.56. This represents a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 52,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $1,070,028.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,087,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,735,533.76. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,299,465 shares of company stock worth $23,090,070. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1,249.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 121,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

