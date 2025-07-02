Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,407 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLMR. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 17.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,003,000 after buying an additional 77,472 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 714.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 93,352 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $175.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total transaction of $809,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 392,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,551,160.48. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,761.28. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,702 shares of company stock worth $3,347,574. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

