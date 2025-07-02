Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,089 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8,794.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 76.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,633,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,617,442.75. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,836 shares of company stock worth $4,357,459 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

