Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $167,000 Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 579,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 195,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,063,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 391,899 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 835,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 364,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

