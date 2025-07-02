Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,300.36.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,204.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,196.56. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.