Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $240,000 in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISCV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,461,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 48,877 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,690,000.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.25.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.
