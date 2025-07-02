Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 6.7%

NULV opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

