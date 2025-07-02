Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,618,000.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $650,464.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $28,037,033. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.27, for a total transaction of $634,865.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,373.22. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock worth $11,990,011 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFM opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average is $154.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

