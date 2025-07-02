Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,599 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,476.94. This represents a 31.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $506,848.98. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722,691 shares of company stock valued at $107,708,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

