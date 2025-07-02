Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Truist Financial decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $245.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.71.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

