Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,706,000 after buying an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stride by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after buying an additional 323,275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Stride by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,973,000 after buying an additional 591,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,877,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $162.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Stride had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.