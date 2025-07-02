Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $202.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.67 and a 200-day moving average of $203.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

