Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Sells $619,985.94 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $619,985.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,858,454.76. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 27th, Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of Powell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25.

On Monday, June 16th, Brett Alan Cope sold 780 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.

Powell Industries stock opened at $210.04 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.01 and a 52 week high of $364.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.58.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Powell Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,970.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

