PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Fermium Researc upgraded PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

