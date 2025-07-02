PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,535,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,018 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.3%

PPG stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

