Promising Agriculture Stocks To Consider – June 30th

Deere & Company, Bloom Energy, and Apollo Global Management are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve farming, agribusiness inputs (such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides), and related services or equipment (like tractors and irrigation systems). Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the global food-production sector and to benefit from trends in population growth, commodity prices, and technological advances in crop and livestock management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $505.60. The company had a trading volume of 498,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,287,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,369. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.10 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.69. 1,037,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,042. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.66.

