Promising Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – June 29th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Salesforce are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, supply and sale of motor vehicles and related components. Investing in these securities gives exposure to industry-specific factors such as consumer demand cycles, technological advances (like electric or autonomous vehicles) and regulatory changes affecting emissions and safety standards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.75. 258,593,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,195,806. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $158.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average of $126.97.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,778,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,976,695. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.82, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.72. 21,736,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,239. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

