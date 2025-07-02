Promising Chinese Stocks To Consider – June 29th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, UP Fintech, Regencell Bioscience, and LZ Technology are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares issued by companies that are headquartered or incorporated in mainland China, Hong Kong, or other Chinese jurisdictions. These securities can trade on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges or on international venues like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and U.S. markets via American Depositary Receipts. Investors in Chinese stocks gain proportional ownership in these companies and may benefit from dividend payouts and share-price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL traded up $12.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.84 and its 200 day moving average is $384.96. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,184.40. The stock had a trading volume of 163,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,197.76. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. 920,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 5,601,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,514,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

RGC stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. 971,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,804. Regencell Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $83.60.

LZ Technology (LZMH)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

LZMH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 683,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,173. LZ Technology has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48.

