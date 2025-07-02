Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Now – June 30th

Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, Target, Fifth Third Bancorp, Wayfair, and Masco are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in residential repair, renovation and maintenance (for example, building materials, hardware, appliances and tools). Their performance typically tracks trends in consumer spending, housing starts and overall real estate market health. Investors often use them to gain exposure to the home-renovation cycle and broader domestic economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,561,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,002,075. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $776.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,041. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $364.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.27.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average is $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $311.00.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $98.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,054. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,564. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.94.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.35. 835,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Masco has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

