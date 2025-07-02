Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9,296.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 184,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $950,252.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

