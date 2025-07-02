Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $108.98 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

