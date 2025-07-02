Reviewing Aflac (NYSE:AFL) and Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) and Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Aflac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Employers alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 11.99% 9.21% 2.75% Aflac 21.27% 15.55% 3.30%

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Aflac pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Employers pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aflac pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Aflac has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years. Employers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aflac 2 9 3 0 2.07

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Employers and Aflac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Employers currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.13%. Aflac has a consensus target price of $106.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than Aflac.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Aflac shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Aflac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Employers and Aflac”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $880.70 million 1.30 $118.60 million $4.12 11.53 Aflac $18.93 billion 3.02 $5.44 billion $6.40 16.52

Aflac has higher revenue and earnings than Employers. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aflac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Employers has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aflac has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aflac beats Employers on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands. The company markets its products through local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. Aflac Incorporated was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.