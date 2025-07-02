Reviewing Spire (NYSE:SR) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spire and Clean Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Spire alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 1 5 3 1 2.40 Clean Energy Fuels 0 0 3 1 3.25

Spire currently has a consensus target price of $77.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than Spire.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire $2.59 billion 1.68 $250.90 million $4.06 18.14 Clean Energy Fuels $415.86 million 1.05 -$83.07 million ($0.88) -2.25

This table compares Spire and Clean Energy Fuels”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spire has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Fuels. Clean Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Spire has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire 10.22% 8.49% 2.39% Clean Energy Fuels -47.99% -26.37% -15.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Spire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Spire shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spire beats Clean Energy Fuels on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas. In addition, the company engages in the operation of propane through its propane pipeline, risk management, and other activities. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains vehicle fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.