Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $12.88 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 150.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 1.3%
AAPL stock opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.95.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
