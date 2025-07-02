Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,695 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,185 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 8,794.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at $22,617,442.75. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,459. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

