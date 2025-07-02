Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 20,834 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARG. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 49.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in CarGurus by 695.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CARG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

CarGurus stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 493,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,957,776.78. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,286.70. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,376 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

