Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $6,642,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,759.96. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,548 shares of company stock worth $14,367,054 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.7%

IRM stock opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.43 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.17.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

