Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,652 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Reliance by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Reliance by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Reliance by 1,216.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $320.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $326.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.84.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

