Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 3,005 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

