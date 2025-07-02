Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 481 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 113,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $5,832,671.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 149,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,835.22. The trade was a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 957,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,155,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

