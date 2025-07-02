Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $145.82 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

