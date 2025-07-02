Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,412,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $307.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.15. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $255.19 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

