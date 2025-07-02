Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 14,800.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,691 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,606.56. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $259,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 353.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Dayforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

