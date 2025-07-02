Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,036,000 after acquiring an additional 160,853 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,425,000 after acquiring an additional 118,204 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,433,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar General by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,380,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,310,000 after acquiring an additional 821,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.46.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.08.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

