Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 8.9% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 352,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 292.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 3.9% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $18,045,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.