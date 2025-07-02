Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,882,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,278,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,781 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,298,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,003,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 223,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,033,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,804 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $244.19 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.84 and its 200 day moving average is $242.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.18 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

