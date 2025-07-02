Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,544 Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $203,740,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $110,378,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,564 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,904,000 after purchasing an additional 821,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Solventum by 738.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 499,031 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOLV. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

