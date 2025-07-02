Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 33,397 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Regions Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

