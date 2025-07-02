Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 12,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $938,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kotzman Kelly Campbell sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $510,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,725. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

