Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $9,688,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

