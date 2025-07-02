Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498,174 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Remitly Global worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,674,000 after acquiring an additional 380,159 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -615.33 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Hug sold 60,777 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $1,289,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,733,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,231,469.42. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 11,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $272,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,441,745 shares in the company, valued at $582,361,543.05. The trade was a 31.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,084,968 shares of company stock worth $276,321,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

