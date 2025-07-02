Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,081 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of OneMain worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,249,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after buying an additional 1,796,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,936,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,835,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,863,000 after buying an additional 1,352,604 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,885,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,445,000 after buying an additional 1,013,312 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $46,195,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $58.96.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.95%.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,025,498. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,045.47. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,500. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

