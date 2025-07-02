Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,439 Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of NIO by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. NIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 286.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

