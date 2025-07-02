Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,566 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.