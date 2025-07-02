Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,528 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,397,643,000 after buying an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

